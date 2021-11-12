James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of James River Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

JRVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

