James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JRVR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

