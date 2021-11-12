James S. Andrasick Sells 800 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $123.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

