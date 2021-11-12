Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.49

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 529776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.