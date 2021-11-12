Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 155.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $391.08. The company had a trading volume of 297,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,239,754. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $287.25 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

