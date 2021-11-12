Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Invests $1.11 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.44. 466,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,752,368. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

