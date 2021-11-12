JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €16.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEC. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.20 ($27.29).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of DEC opened at €24.72 ($29.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.27. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.