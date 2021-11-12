Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,950 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 654 ($8.54) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,790 ($114.84). The stock had a trading volume of 4,134,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,790.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,434.51. The firm has a market cap of £136.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.