Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €109.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.01 ($108.25).

HelloFresh stock opened at €85.30 ($100.35) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12 month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a PE ratio of 45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.88.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

