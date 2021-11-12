Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of L’Oréal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

