Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Coty Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Coty in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $27,086,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

