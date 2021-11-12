Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,874.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

