Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.78. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.28.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 591,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 609,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

