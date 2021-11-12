Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 163.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Amundi bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $180.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.14. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.