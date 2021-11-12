Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 2,653 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

