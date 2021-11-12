Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 138.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 130,043 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 66,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AptarGroup by 112,772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.61 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

