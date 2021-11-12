Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $166.49 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $167.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

