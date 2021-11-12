Jefferies Group LLC Takes $680,000 Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ALDX stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $520.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

