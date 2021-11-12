Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 10.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 686.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 143,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Codexis by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

