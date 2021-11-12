Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 104,691 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,979,706.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,042,839.59.

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.69 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

