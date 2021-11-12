JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.18

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.18 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 102.60 ($1.34). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.34), with a volume of 948,948 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £618.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.