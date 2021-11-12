Johanna Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $654,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $680,050.00.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $264.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 290.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $7,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

