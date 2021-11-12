Joseph Michael Burnett Sells 10,000 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Michael Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26.

CLPT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.41. 147,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,131. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.88.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 63.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

