JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

YY stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.82. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in JOYY by 3.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in JOYY by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

