JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,251 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLMD. Truist lifted their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RLMD opened at $25.66 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $448.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.