JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 38,834 Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 401.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Edap Tms worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of EDAP opened at $5.78 on Friday. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. Research analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

