JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 771 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 294.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 258,877 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $6,182,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after acquiring an additional 215,290 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

