JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $272.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.85.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a 52-week low of $183.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in PayPal by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

