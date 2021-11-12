JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,975 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 10.5% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $92.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBIO shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.