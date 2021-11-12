JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $353,000 in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUD opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.65. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

