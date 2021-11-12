JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKGAY. UBS Group lowered Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.