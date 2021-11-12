JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 4.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of 0.51 and a 1-year high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

