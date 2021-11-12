JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Insider Buys £49,762.50 in Stock

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) insider John Evans acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,327 ($17.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,762.50 ($65,015.02).

Shares of JMF traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,339.50 ($17.50). The company had a trading volume of 25,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,418.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,435.57. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 984.98 ($12.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.71). The company has a market capitalization of £314.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 21.50 ($0.28) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.23%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

