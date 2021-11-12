Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $230.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant has a 12 month low of $126.29 and a 12 month high of $238.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.14.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 402,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

