Kadena One Day Trading Volume Tops $238.32 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 141.7% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $24.12 or 0.00037178 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $3.79 billion and $238.32 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00073821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.28 or 0.07234062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,710.87 or 0.99743177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020119 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,212,424 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

