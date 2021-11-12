Keith Brian Alexander Sells 90,000 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $992,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Brian Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IronNet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $491,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

