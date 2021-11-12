Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 8th

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

KELYA stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Kelly Services worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

