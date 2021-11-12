Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KELTF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.54 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.