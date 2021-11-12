Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€8.10” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.19 ($7.29).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €7.08 ($8.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of -2.69. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.89.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

