KeyCorp Boosts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $57.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

