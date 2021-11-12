KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CAO Douglas M. Schosser Sells 9,301 Shares

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KEY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,443,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,053. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,202,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

