Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $185.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $187.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

