Kinaxis’ (KXS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$225.67.

KXS stock opened at C$208.06 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$210.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9,907.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$195.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$169.95.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at C$759,448.49. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Insiders sold a total of 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110 over the last three months.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

