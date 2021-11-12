Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KGSPY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.