Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equinix by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 71.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 12.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,042 shares of company stock worth $17,022,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $774.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $798.22. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.29.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

