Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

AN stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,386 shares of company stock worth $162,274,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

