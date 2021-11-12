Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $254.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day moving average of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.