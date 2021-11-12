Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $275,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 96,689 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,389,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $115.32 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $137.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

