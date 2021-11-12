Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $275,000 in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85.

