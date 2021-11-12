Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $307,220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $62,851,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

NYSE:MPC opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

